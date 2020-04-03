Governor Abbott to give coronavirus update Friday afternoon
Texas Governor Greg Abbott announces executive order mandating travelers from the New York City area and New Orleans to Texas to undergo mandatory quarantine. (Screenshot via pool feed)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Governor Greg Abbott updates the public today on hospital capacity in Texas for coronavirus patients.
He’s scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. in the auditorium at the State Capitol in Austin. Joining the governor will be Dr. John Hellerstedt, commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services; Nim Kidd, head of the Texas Division of Emergency Management; and Dr. John Zerwas.
As of Thursday, nearly 47-hundred cases of coronavirus had been reported in Texas, including 254 in Bexar County. 47 of the Bexar county cases have recovered.
Those numbers will updated Friday afternoon.