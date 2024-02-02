KTSA KTSA Logo

Governor Abbott to host fellow governors for border security press conference at Shelby Park

By Christian Blood
February 2, 2024 11:35AM CST
Share
Governor Abbott to host fellow governors for border security press conference at Shelby Park
The edge of the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass’ Shelby Park is lined with concertina wire in Eagle Pass, Texas on August 24, 2023. The buoys were installed in the river at a popular migrant crossing point in July on the instructions of conservative Texas Governor Greg Abbott, along with large razor-wire barriers on shore, sparking a rebuke from both Washington and Mexico City. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A press conference along the Texas-Mexico border will bring in numerous governors from around the United States who are standing by Texas in its standoff against the White House.

The number of states backing up Governor Greg Abbott’s assertion that Texas has the constitutional authority to defend its border from record numbers of illegal immigrants crossing it is 25, and 14 of those governors will be at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

The gathering will take place at 2:30 p.m. CST, and Governor Abbott says it comes in response to the Biden Administration’s reckless open borders policies.

Other officials in attendance will include Texas Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Freeman Martin, Adjutant General of Texas Major General Thomas Suelzer, and Texas Border Czar Mike Banks. Prior to the press conference, the Governors will receive a briefing on the Operation Lone Star mission to secure the border.

Governor Abbott last week issued a statement on Texas’ constitutional right to defend and protect itself while saying President Biden continues to attack Texas and refuses to do his job to secure the border.

Joining Governor Abbott for Sunday’s press conference are:

  • Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders
  • Georgia Governor Brian Kemp
  • Idaho Governor Brad Little
  • Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb
  • Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds
  • Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry
  • Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves
  • Missouri Governor Mike Parson
  • Montana Governor Greg Gianforte
  • Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen 
  • New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu
  • South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem
  • Tennessee Governor Bill Lee
  • Utah Governor Spencer Cox

More about:
border
governors
Greg Abbott
Texas Department of Public Safety
United States

Popular Posts

1

Body with multiple gunshot wounds found in southeast Bexar County
2

SAPD identifies suspect, officers involved in fatal shooting
3

San Antonio Police: Drugs found in North Side apartment where a man is shot in the face during home invasion
4

SAPD patrol car kills pedestrian while chasing carjacking suspect on East Side
5

CPS Energy utility bills going up February 1