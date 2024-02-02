Governor Abbott to host fellow governors for border security press conference at Shelby Park

The edge of the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass’ Shelby Park is lined with concertina wire in Eagle Pass, Texas on August 24, 2023. The buoys were installed in the river at a popular migrant crossing point in July on the instructions of conservative Texas Governor Greg Abbott, along with large razor-wire barriers on shore, sparking a rebuke from both Washington and Mexico City. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A press conference along the Texas-Mexico border will bring in numerous governors from around the United States who are standing by Texas in its standoff against the White House.

The number of states backing up Governor Greg Abbott’s assertion that Texas has the constitutional authority to defend its border from record numbers of illegal immigrants crossing it is 25, and 14 of those governors will be at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

The gathering will take place at 2:30 p.m. CST, and Governor Abbott says it comes in response to the Biden Administration’s reckless open borders policies.

Other officials in attendance will include Texas Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Freeman Martin, Adjutant General of Texas Major General Thomas Suelzer, and Texas Border Czar Mike Banks. Prior to the press conference, the Governors will receive a briefing on the Operation Lone Star mission to secure the border.

Governor Abbott last week issued a statement on Texas’ constitutional right to defend and protect itself while saying President Biden continues to attack Texas and refuses to do his job to secure the border.

Joining Governor Abbott for Sunday’s press conference are: