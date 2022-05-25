Governor Abbott to offer update on Uvalde School shooting Wednesday afternoon

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Governor Greg Abbott will hold a press conference after he gets the latest briefing on the shootings at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
Joining the Governor will be several state and local officials including:
Lt. Governor Dan Patrick
Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn
Congressman Tony Gonzales
TEA Commissioner Mike Morath
Police Chief of the Uvalde Consolidated School District Pete Arredondo
Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez.
The press conference begins at 12:30 at Uvalde High School.