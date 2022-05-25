      Weather Alert

Governor Abbott to offer update on Uvalde School shooting Wednesday afternoon

Don Morgan
May 25, 2022 @ 10:21am
FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas on June 8, 2021. Abbott, has ordered the state's child welfare agency to investigate reports of gender-confirming care for kids as "child abuse" in a directive that opponents say is a first by any governor over GOP efforts to restrict transgender rights. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Governor Greg Abbott will hold a press conference after he gets the latest briefing on the shootings at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Joining the Governor will be several state and local officials including:
Lt. Governor Dan Patrick

Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn

Congressman Tony Gonzales

TEA Commissioner Mike Morath

Police Chief of the Uvalde Consolidated School District Pete Arredondo

Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez.

The press conference begins at 12:30 at Uvalde High School.

