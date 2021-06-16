Governor Abbott to share details of his border wall plan Wednesday afternoon

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Governor Greg Abbott is going to release details about the state’s border wall today.
We learned of the Governor’s plan to build a state funded border wall last week, saying he was frustrated with the border policies of the Biden administration.
He believes a state owned wall would keep the federal government from interfering with border protection in Texas.
During an appearance on the “Ruthless” podcast earlier this week, he revealed that a crowd funding effort would begin to help pay for construction of the wall.
At 3 P.M. Wednesday, the Governor will be joined by Lt. Governor Dan Patrick to share more information about his plan.
Abbott has received come high profile support for the wall from none other than former President Donald Trump.
Trump says he will join Governor Abbott for a visit to the border on June 30th.