Governor Abbott to throw first pitch at Texas Rangers season opener

ARLINGTON, TX – MARCH 28: Texas Governor Greg Abbott throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington on Thursday, March 28, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/MLB via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The ‘Boys of Summer’ are about to take the field, and Governor Greg Abbott will have his pitching arm on display in Arlington, Texas on opening day for the Texas Rangers.

The first pitch ceremony will commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Texas Rangers division within the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Governor will be joined by former U.S. President George W. Bush, former Texas Rangers Pitcher and Team President Nolan Ryan, former Texas Rangers Catcher Iván Rodríguez, and DPS Lieutenant Reuben T. Mankin.

The Rangers open the 2023 season at Globe Life Field on Thursday, March 30 against the Philadelphia Phillies of the National League.

First pitch is set for 3:05 pm.

Catch the game live on 94.1 San Antonio’s Sports Star.