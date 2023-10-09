Governor Abbott vows unwavering support for Israel after act of war

AUSTIN, TEXAS – JANUARY 31: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott listens to reporters during a news conference on January 31, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Gov. Abbott held a meeting and news conference in preparation for the winter storm that is sweeping across portions of Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is strongly condemning this weekend’s act of war against the State of Israel and innocent civilians by the brutal terrorist organization Hamas.

In a Monday release, Governor Abbott vowed comprehensive public safety measures for Israeli and Jewish locations across Texas. The Governor also announced over $4 million of additional funding from the Governor’s Public Safety Office (PSO) to provide enhanced security for Jewish organizations such as synagogues and schools in Texas.

“The State of Texas condemns these heinous acts of violence and inhumanity against Israel and its people by ruthless terrorists, and we stand ready to offer our complete support to the Israeli and Jewish communities,” said Governor Abbott. “I firmly denounce the act of war against Israeli citizens and Americans in Israel and support Israel’s right to defend itself from these barbaric attacks. Working with local partners across Texas, we are actively increasing security at Jewish and Israel-related locations such as synagogues and schools. In response to these cowardly attacks, we stand united with our Jewish neighbors and we repudiate terrorism and anti-Semitism.”

The Governor directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to work with local partners and federal intelligence agencies on heightened public safety measures, with an intensified focus by the Joint Terrorism Task Force and Texas Fusion Center to elevate awareness about potential threats by Hamas or Hezbollah organizations against the Jewish community in Texas.

Governor Abbott expedited distribution of over $4 million in grant funding to 31 Jewish organizations that will support physical security enhancements and other security measures.

Additionally, Governor Abbott issued an Executive Order directing all Texas state agencies to refrain from purchasing goods produced in or exported from the Gaza Strip and from any organization or state actor with ties to Hamas.