Governor Abbott waives regulations to allow alcohol delivery
Beer Pour from Bottle to Glass on white background
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Do you need a little something to take the edge off a stressful day… but the Coronavirus outbreak has forced the closure of the bar at your favorite restaurant?
Good news!
Governor Greg Abbott has signed a waiver that allows the delivery of alcohol with food purchases.
Included in the waiver…beer, wine and even mixed drinks.
But you can’t just order a six pack brought to your house. The alcohol delivery has to be accompanied by food purchased from the restaurant.
The Governor has also directed the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to waive certain provisions allowing manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers of alcoholic beverages to repurchase or sell back unopened product.
Abbott says the waivers are to help restaurants during the hardships caused by COVID-19.
“The State of Texas is committed to supporting retailers, restaurants, and their employees. These waivers will allow restaurants to provide enhanced delivery options to consumers during this temporary period of social distancing.”