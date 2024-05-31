Governor Abbott welcomes Texas National Guard Soldiers to new base in Eagle Pass

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 27: Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks during the Houston Region Business Coalition’s monthly meeting on October 27, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Abbott spoke on Texas’ economic achievements and gave an update on the state’s business environment. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It is no secret a new Forward Operating Base is being built outside Eagle Pass with the goal of halting illegal immigration across the southern border.

On Friday, Governor Greg Abbott welcomed the first 300 Texas National Guard soldiers that will be stationed at the base, and then he took a tour of the facility.

Ultimately, the Forward Operating Base will house up to 1,800 soldiers.

The new base will have a dining area, recreation center, and numerous amenities designed to make life easier for the soldiers who have been having to commute roughly an hour from hotels to report for duty.

Operation Lone Star was launched more than three years ago by Governor Abbott, and it involves cooperation between the Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety. The joint effort is in place to stop the flow of illegal immigrants, human traffickers and narcotics into the United States via Texas.

The effort has also resulted in the construction of a border wall, more than 100 miles of razor wire, and floating border buoys in the Rio Grande. Operation Lone Star also took control of Shelby Park in Eagle Pass.