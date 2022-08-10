      Weather Alert

Governor announces Uvalde safety measures, parents want accountability

Christian Blood
Aug 10, 2022 @ 2:17pm
Texas Governor Greg Abbott arrives while US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pay their respects at a makeshift memorial outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 29, 2022. - The President and First Lady are in Uvalde to pay their respects following a school shooting. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Gregg Abbott is announcing new safety measures for the Uvalde CISD as teachers head back to work this week.

More than 30 Texas DPS officers will be spread around each of Uvalde’s campuses.

“The beginning of a new school year should be an exciting time for students and teachers, and the State of Texas is working to provide that for the Uvalde community,” Abbott said in a release. “As a new school year begins, we must ensure students, parents, and all dedicated school personnel can look forward to new opportunities to learn and grow. Texas will keep working to provide all available support and resources to the Uvalde community as they continue to heal.”

But some parents are still demanding accountability from the city for what many have called a failed police response the day 21 people were shot to death at Robb Elementary School.

At a City Council meeting Tuesday night, parents called out five officers they want put on leave: Adrian Martinez, Paul Villa, Eduardo Canales, Justin Mendoza, Mariano Pargas, who was the acting chief on the day of the shooting in the absence of Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez was out of town.

An independent investigation of the police response on May 24 is being handled by Austin Police Department detective Jesse Prado.

Students return to school in Uvalde on September 6.

Greg Abbott
