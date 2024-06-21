Governor Abbott: Texas economy adding jobs faster than nation

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas economy continues to grow at a rapid pace.

Governor Greg Abbott said in a press release the state has once again set records for total jobs, the number of residents working and the size of the state’s labor force.

According to the Texas Workforce Commission, employment data for May shows:

Texas reaches a new high with the largest labor force ever in the state’s history at 15,262,600.

Texas reaches a new high for Texans working, including self-employed, at 14,655,700.

Texas reaches a new high for total jobs at 14,195,600 after adding 41,800 non-farm jobs in May.

Texas added 316,700 jobs from May 2023 to May 2024, expanding at 2.3 percent and outpacing the nation by half a point.

May marked monthly job growth in Texas for 47 of the last 49 months.

In announcing the numbers, Governor Abbott says:

“Texas is where the future is building. That is why Texas continues to grow jobs and outperform the nation in annual job growth. With America’s Best Business Climate, our strong and growing workforce, and an unwavering focus on investing for the future, we see more Texas businesses innovating and more hardworking Texans forging a path to prosperity. Texas is where today’s products are made and where tomorrow’s technologies are born. We will continue to lead the nation as we build a bigger, better Texas for decades to come.”