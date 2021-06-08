Governor Greg Abbott signs bill banning businesses from requiring vaccine passports

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Governor Greg Abbott has signed a law to ban businesses from requiring proof of coronavirus vaccination or any other vaccine information.
The Governor made his intention to sign the vaccine passport ban known with a post on Twitter:
“Texas is 100% open without restrictions or limitations or requirements.”
The measure means companies operating in the Lone Star State can not require people to show proof of vaccination.
“We want to make sure you have the freedom to go where you want…without limits.”
Abbott previously signed an executive order in April banning state agencies and state-funded groups from requiring vaccine passports.
Texas is open 100%.
Texans should have the freedom to go where they want without any limits, restrictions, or requirements.
Today, I signed a law that prohibits any TX business or gov’t entity from requiring vaccine passports or any vaccine information. pic.twitter.com/JQXOe4cHgY
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 7, 2021