      Weather Alert

Governor Greg Abbott signs bill banning businesses from requiring vaccine passports

Don Morgan
Jun 8, 2021 @ 5:57am
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2019, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gives his State of the State Address in the House Chamber in Austin, Texas. Texas lawmakers have given final approval to allowing people carry handguns without a license, and the background check and training that go with it. The Republican-dominated Legislature approved the measure Monday, May 24, 2021 sending it to Gov. Abbott. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Governor Greg Abbott has signed a law to ban businesses from requiring proof of coronavirus vaccination or any other vaccine information.

The Governor made his intention to sign the vaccine passport ban known with a post on Twitter:

“Texas is 100% open without restrictions or limitations or requirements.”

The measure means companies operating in the Lone Star State can not require people to show proof of vaccination.

“We want to make sure you have the freedom to go where you want…without limits.”

Abbott previously signed an executive order in April banning state agencies and state-funded groups from requiring vaccine passports.

TAGS
Greg Abbott texas vaccine passports
Popular Posts
Store owner should keep lotto winner's scratch ticket money!
Winning $1 million lottery ticket purchased at San Antonio H-E-B
Evening storms could bring hail, gusting winds through weekend
SAPD searching for missing teen who escaped CPS custody in May
Comal River closed for recreational activities
Connect With Us Listen To Us On