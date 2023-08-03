Governor Greg Abbott signs new laws cracking down illegal street racing

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Governor Abbott signed two house bills into law. Both bills hike the penalties for illegal street racing and provides law enforcement and prosecutors additional tools to address the crimes.

Abbott calls illegal street racing and street takeovers, where drivers engage in stopping traffic and hold impromptu displays of burnout circles, high speed drifting, and other dangerous stunts.

Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said Texas has made it very clear that a street takeover will not stand.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said street racing and street takeovers are not a victimless crime, recalling a young Fort Worth couple with three children were killed during a street takeover.

She said these incidents are all too common across the country.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes commented: “The signing of these bills by Governor Abbott today is an excellent example of cooperation. This is a cooperative effort to fight back against the dangerous street racing and street takeovers by criminals who pose a significant threat to public safety. Governor Abbott, by signing these bills, you will help law enforcement agencies across all of Texas continue setting the example of what public service, public safety, and making our public a priority really looks like.”

In February, Governor Abbott announced the launch of a statewide street takeover task force to combat the rise in dangerous street takeovers happening across Texas. Since the task force’s inception, numerous takeover events have been thwarted or stopped in all seven of Texas Highway Patrol Division Regions.