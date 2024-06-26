KTSA KTSA Logo

Governor Abbott: Texas is America’s undisputed jobs leader with most jobs added

By Don Morgan
June 26, 2024 7:23AM CDT
Now Hiring/MGN Photo

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas employers added the most jobs in the nation in the past 12 months.

That’s according to a press release from Governor Greg Abbott who says Texas added 316,700 non-farm jobs from May 2023 to May 2024.

The Governor added:

“With the Best Business Climate in the nation, employers of all sizes and across diverse industries have the freedom to succeed in our great state. Innovative entrepreneurs and hardworking Texans are forging the future of our world. With continuing strategic investments in education, workforce development, and critical infrastructure, we will continue to expand economic opportunity across every region as we build an even bigger, better Texas.”

This latest news comes less than a week after Abbott announced employment data by the Texas Workforce Commission showing Texas again smashing all previous historic highs for total jobs, the number of Texans working, and the size of the Texas labor force.

