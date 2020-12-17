Governor Greg Abbott updates Texans on COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Photo; Office of the Governor
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Over a million COVID-19 vaccines distributed by the end of the month.
That’s the goal for the state of Texas according to Governor Greg Abbott.
Abbott gave an update on the state’s vaccine distribution effort on Thursday morning.
“It is a historic week in the Lone Star State as the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrive in our communities. We are swiftly distributing these vaccines to health care workers across the state and will continue to ensure that Texans on the front lines have access to these live-saving immunizations.”
Abbott says about 95,000 doses vaccine have been delivered to 23 different sites throughout the state with another 129,675 doses being delivered today.
Abbott ensures Texans that the number will climb significantly as more of the vaccines are produced.
He went on to say that by the end of the month, over a million vaccines will have been distributed to
hospitals, health centers, clinics and other medical practices, pharmacies, freestanding emergency rooms, urgent cares, long-term care facilities, local health departments, state hospitals, state supported living centers, and Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities.