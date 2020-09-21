Governor issues Disaster Declaration in response to Tropical Storm Beta
San Antonio (KTSA News) – Governor Greg Abbott has issued a Disaster Declaration for 29 Texas counties in response to Tropical Storm Beta.
The storm is expected to make landfall this evening but has already caused storm surge and damaging winds, and has the potential to cause widespread flooding, as it continues to approach the Texas Coast.
“As Tropical Storm Beta approaches the coast, I urge Texans in the path of the storm to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe from flooding, storm surge, and other impacts from this severe weather,” said Abbott. “The State of Texas is working closely with local officials on the ground to provide the resources our communities need to respond to Tropical Storm Beta and keep residents safe.”
Counties in the Disaster Declaration issued Monday include Aransas, Bee, Bexar, Brazoria, Calhoun, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, Liberty, Live Oak, Matagorda, Nueces, Orange, Refugio, Sabine, San Augustine, San Patricio, Shelby, Travis, Victoria, and Wharton.