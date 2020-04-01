Governor’s order trumps local rules on religious services
Texas Governor Greg Abbott provides an update on the coronavirus outbreak and the state's handling of the potential spread of the disease on Feb. 27, 2020. Photo: Office of the Governor of Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Religious services at places of worship are exempt from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest emergency order issued Tuesday.
Schools will remain closed until May 4, and the governor directed Texans not to leave home unless they’re conducting essential activities, such as banking, getting groceries or health care.
Abbott also added tattoo studios and hair salons to the previous order that shut down bars, gyms, massage parlors and restaurant dining areas. He stopped short of calling it a “stay-at-home” order because he says Texans are allowed to leave home for essential services, as long as they abide by the social distancing guidelines. And while his emergency order prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people, he said Tuesday that religious services are exempt.
While his emergency order prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people, he said Tuesday that religious services are exempt. He did add that they should be conducted remotely or, “if conducted in person, should be consistent with the guidelines from the President and the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) that describe appropriate social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Abbott.
With Palm Sunday, Holy Week and Easter Sunday drawing near, some church leaders are getting creative.
“I’ve heard that some churches are interested in having, especially at the time of Easter, what’s called drive-up services where a family unit would remain contained in a car that they drive in and would not expose themselves to others,” said Abbott.
During Tuesday’s daily briefing, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said Abbott’s order is contradictory because it prohibits gatherings of more than 10, while saying it’s okay to do so in a place of worship.
“We’re hoping that the churches will act in a very responsible manner,” said Wolff.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg warned that it would be highly irresponsible to conduct large gatherings at a time when community-spread coronavirus cases are on the rise.
“The (governor’s) order, as we read it, says that if a place of worship cannot do remote services, then they would have to abide by the social distancing,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “I would expect what has been implemented over the last week or so will continue.”
Abbott said Tuesday that there have been 41 coronavirus-related deaths in Texas, and 3,266 cases reported.
The governor encouraged Texans to exercise outdoors, but stick to the social distancing guidelines. He said fishing and hunting are allowed.