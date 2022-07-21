GPS tracking device on stolen backhoe leads San Antonio Police to more missing property

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who had a successful crime spree going had it come to an end, thanks to technology.
Rene Gonzales is accused of stealing a backhoe from a business on Southeast Loop 410 Wednesday morning.
But the backhoe was equipped with a GPS tracking device and officers were able to locate it at a home on Darwin Street.
The backhoe wasn’t the only stolen item police discovered.
Lawn equipment, stolen cars, guns and cash that didn’t belong to Gonzales were found and now the 35 year old is facing a long list of charges in two counties.
Police say they’ll continue investigating and more charges may be filed.