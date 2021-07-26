      Weather Alert

Grand jury indicts retired SAPD officer

Katy Barber
Jul 26, 2021 @ 4:01pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A retired police officer from the San Antonio Police Department was indicted Monday by a Bexar County grand jury on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

In a video shared by KSAT that was captured by the defendant in the case, Schiller can be seen advancing on the person recording while holding a handgun.

Schiller, who is wearing plain clothes, can be heard telling the man recording to put their hands up while accusing them of stealing a phone.

The man recording the video tells Schiller that he didn’t steal the phone, but that he was trying to return it to the owner.

The altercation took place in a Home Depot parking lot on September 27, 2020. Schiller was arrested on October 23, 2021, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Schiller was indicted on the same charge today and is awaiting a trial date.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

 

