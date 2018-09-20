Grassley Wants Ford’s Original Letter To Conduct Fair Probe

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, has asked the committee top Democrat Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., to give him a copy of the letter she received from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford regarding sexual assault allegations against President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“It’s critical for the full committee to have access to the original letter in order to conduct a fair and thorough investigation,” Grassley said in a letter he sent to Feinstein.

It was in the letter Ford sent to Feinstein in July that the 51-year old clinical psychology professor first made an allegation that Kavanaugh attempted to rape her on the sidelines of a party in Maryland more than three decades ago, when they were teenagers.

The allegations in the letter were published in a report by the Washington Post on Sunday, after which Grassley invited both Ford and Kavanaugh to testify before the committee regarding the allegation.

Ford wants an FBI inquiry ahead of the hearing, but Grassley claims it is not the FBI’s role to investigate such matters

Grassley said he has made a formal request for a copy of the letter Feinstein received.

“While Feinstein eventually referred the letter to the FBI last week, which was then redacted and added to Judge Kavanaugh’s background file, committee Republicans have not yet been able to access an unredacted version of the letter,” Grassley said.

He added that sexual assault allegations should not be deployed strategically for political gain.

Feinstein said the FBI routinely investigates allegations like Ford’s.

“They did it with Anita Hill’s allegations 27 years ago and they did it this year with allegations against Rob Porter. The FBI needs to investigate and the Senate needs to wait until that’s done”, said the California senator.

“In 1991, Senate Republicans said an FBI investigation was the ‘the very right thing to do’ – but now, those same Republicans insist the FBI cannot investigate whether Judge Kavanaugh committed sexual assault. Why?” she asked on Twitter.