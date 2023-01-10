Grease fire breaks out at Converse restaurant

Photo: Converse Fire Department Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Firefighters were called to a restaurant in Converse Monday night when a fire broke out in the kitchen.

The call came in from Wu’s Kitchen on FM 78 at around 10 P.M.

Firefighters could see the fire coming from the roof when they arrived at the scene but the building’s suppression system had kept it from spreading beyond the vent.

The fire started when someone was cooking. No injuries were reported and the amount of damage done to the restaurant and other businesses in the building hasn’t been released.