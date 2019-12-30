Great weather for Alamo Bowl activities
UT Longhorn Band members on a barge for Alamo Bowl pep rally/Dec. 29, 2019/Photo by Javier Fernandez
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The Longhorns and the Utah Utes have been enjoying great weather ahead of the 2019 Alamo Bowl activities, including a pep rally Sunday on the picturesque River Walk.
Football players and band members rode river barges to the Arneson River Theatre in La Villita Sunday to pump up fans for the Alamo Bowl on New Year’s Eve.
Kickoff time is 6:30 pm Tuesday. The game will be televised on ESPN.