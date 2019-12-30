      Weather Alert

Great weather for Alamo Bowl activities

Elizabeth Ruiz
Dec 30, 2019 @ 5:22pm
UT Longhorn Band members on a barge for Alamo Bowl pep rally/Dec. 29, 2019/Photo by Javier Fernandez

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) –  The Longhorns and the Utah Utes have been enjoying great weather ahead of the 2019  Alamo Bowl activities, including a pep rally Sunday  on the picturesque River Walk.

University of Utah Utes at Alamo Bowl pep rally/Dec. 29, 2019/Photo by Javier Fernandez

Football players and band members rode river barges to the Arneson River Theatre in La Villita Sunday to pump up fans for the Alamo Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

Kickoff time is 6:30 pm Tuesday.  The game will be televised on ESPN.

Longhorn Band members and football players on barges/Dec. 29, 2019/Photo by Javier Fernandez

 

 

TAGS
Alamo Bowl San Antonio Utah
