Green, Lee help short-handed Warriors beat Rockets
Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. (4) is blocked by Golden State Warriors center Willie Cauley-Stein, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. The Warriors won 116-104. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
By RICK EYMER Associated Press
Draymond Green scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half, Damion Lee had 22 points and a career-high 15 rebounds and the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 116-104. D’Angelo Russell added 20 points, and Glenn Robinson III had 18 to help the Warriors win their third straight and end the Rockets’ four-game winning streak. Golden State improved to 7-24.