Grim task at hand after Texas school shooting: planning 19 funerals

Thursday was supposed to be the last day of school at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Instead, classes are canceled and graduation for the fourth graders is on hold.

In the wake of the mass shooting that left 19 young students and two teachers dead, the community is almost entirely focused on planning vigils, funerals, and fundraisers, reports CBS Dallas.

There are two funeral homes in Uvalde.

CBS Dallas spoke with owners and operators on Wednesday and they both confirmed that they’re offering funeral services at no cost for the victims of the shooting.

It’s not clear however when services will begin. The funeral home directors have just begun to meet with families and the bodies of those who were killed have yet to be released by the medical examiner’s office.

Flowers are seen on a make shift memorial outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 25, 2022. So are wooden crosses for the victims of the deadly mass shooting there the day before. Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A prayer vigil was held on Wednesday evening at the Uvalde County Fairplex arena. It drew hundreds of people, including Gov. Greg Abbott, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

Pastors from four local churches led prayers for all those affected. Many in crowd wore maroon — the school’s colors — and some brought signs with the names of victims they knew.

“I’m feeling heartbroken,” said mourner Millie Garcia. “I went to this school. I grew up here. I know the parents and grandparents of some of the kids. It’s hard to accept this. I feel like the guy destroyed us.”

As Andrew Amado paid his respects he said, “I didn’t think I would feel it like this. I’ve got two little girls at home and I’m a gun owner, too. For me, it’s a lot.”

Robb Elementary has nearly 600 students in the second, third and fourth grades. Uvalde is a town of some 16,000 about 85 miles west of San Antonio and 75 miles from the Mexican border.