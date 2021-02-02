      Weather Alert

Grizzlies attack Spurs, 133-102

Associated Press
Feb 2, 2021 @ 4:22am

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Gorgui Dieng scored 19 points, Brandon Clarke had 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies routed the San Antonio Spurs 133-102 to extend their winning streak to seven games.

Kyle Anderson and De’Anthony Melton added 17 points each and Ja Morant had 13 points and eight assists as Memphis won its second straight game after a 12-day layoff due to the league’s health and safety protocols.

Keldon Johnson had 25 points and 11 rebounds for San Antonio, which has dropped two straight after winning its previous three.

Memphis had nine players score in double figures as it completed a two-game sweep at San Antonio.

 

