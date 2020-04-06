      Weather Alert

Grocery workers are key during the virus.

Associated Press
Apr 6, 2020 @ 5:53am
Photo: Walmart Inc.

By JIM VERTUNO Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Grocery workers across the globe are working the frontlines during lockdowns meant to keep the coronavirus from spreading.

Their stores are deemed essential, and their work puts them close to the public and therefore at risk.

But with infection and death rates climbing, workers are demanding better pay, protections and access to testing.

Some major chains like Kroger and Walmart are providing bonuses and protective gear.

But that doesn’t always alleviate workers’ fears, especially when customers don’t practice social distancing.

TAGS
Coronavirus grocery stores
