Ground broken for new San Antonio police station

KTSA News (Left to Right: Deputy City Manager Maria Villagomez, District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo, Public Work Director Razi Hosseini, SAPD Chief William McManus)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Ground is now officially broken for a new police station on the northern outskirts of downtown San Antonio.

Numerous city officials, including San Antonio Police Chief William McManus were gathered Friday morning to celebrate the coming project.

“We are about to see the beginning of a brand new landmark here on North St. Mary’s Strip. It will be a fully functioning police station. It will have patrol, property crimes, crisis response team, and 28 new positions,” said Chief McManus.

The new station will occupy 24,ooo square feet and will include a community room for different types of gatherings.

Beyond the obvious characteristics of a new government building, this police station is being built with the surrounding neighborhood in mind.

“We invited people from the neighborhood together to come in and give their feedback on what the fence should look like, what the outdoor space looks like as far as vegetation, what the curb appeal is going to be, how high the building is going to be, and what kind of art we’ll have on the exterior of the building,” said San Antonio Councilman Mario Bravo.

The new station will be two stories tall and it is expected to be finished by early 2024.

Deputy City Manager Maria Villagomez and Public Works Director Razi Hosseini were also on hand for the ground breaking ceremony.