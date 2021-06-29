Ground broken on affordable housing project on San Antonio’s East side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — City and County officials gathered on the East side Monday to break ground on a new affordable housing project.
The 192 unit Villas at Echo East is being built on 20 acres of land near the AT&T Center.
Developers say it will provide more affordable housing for residents in the area with monthly rents ranging from just over $800 to a little more than $1,100.
The 130 million dollar project will have 1,2 and 3 bedroom apartments and several extras including a swimming pool, fitness center and laundry center.
The project has been plagued with several delays in the past with funding issues and developers backing out of the plan.
Construction is expected to be wrapped up in October of 2022.