Group expresses concerns over crowded San Antonio ISD classrooms

A group that represents teachers and school employees in San Antonio Independent School District has some concerns about crowded classrooms.

Shelley Potter from The San Antonio Alliance of Teachers and Support Personnel tells us the encroachment on class sizes started in the 2016-17 school year. That’s when SAISD to become a “District of Innovation”

“I don’t think placing more students in a classroom is an innovation. One of the things SAISD included in their plan is waivers from the class cap that is on state law.”

The group is also concerned that teachers aren’t getting a chance to weigh on on the practice.

“The school board approved for the DOI stated that in order for a class size waiver to be implemented, 80% of the affected teachers must approve the change in a blind vote. That’s not happening.”

The union is planing to talk to the school board about their concerns during a meeting at the Burnet Center on Barrera at 5:30 Monday evening.