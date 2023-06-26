Group of teens vandalize San Antonio’s Thomas Jefferson High School

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — School may be out for summer, but that didn’t stop a group of young people from going to Thomas Jefferson High School over the weekend.

They weren’t there to advance their educations.

The teens vandalized the building late Saturday night, setting off fire extinguishers and breaking into classrooms where they destroyed school property.

The break-in was caught on camera and the police are hoping you can help identify the teenagers.

If you recognize them, call the police.

A dollar amount of the damages has not been released.