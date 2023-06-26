KTSA KTSA Logo

Group of teens vandalize San Antonio’s Thomas Jefferson High School

By Don Morgan
June 26, 2023 5:42AM CDT
Photo: Thomas Jefferson High School

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — School may be out for summer, but that didn’t stop a group of young people from going to Thomas Jefferson High School over the weekend.

They weren’t there to advance their educations.

The teens vandalized the building late Saturday night, setting off fire extinguishers and breaking into classrooms where they destroyed school property.

The break-in was caught on camera and the police are hoping you can help identify the teenagers.

Photo: Jefferson High School
Photo: Thomas Jefferson High School
Photo: Jefferson High School
Photo: Jefferson High School

If you recognize them, call the police.

A dollar amount of the damages has not been released.

More about:
Crime
San Antonio
Thomas Jefferson High School
vandalism

