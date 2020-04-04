Guadalupe County adds three more coronavirus cases, total at 26
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — Guadalupe County said Friday there are now 26 cases of coronavirus in the county, 20 active and six recovered.
All three patients are at home and have been self-quarantined since being tested. They did not have any exposure to public places.
The cases are located in the following parts of the county:
- Cibolo – 7 cases
- Unincorporated areas – 6 cases
- New Braunfels – 4 cases
- Seguin – 4 cases
- Schertz – 3 cases
- Selma – 1 case
