Guadalupe County adds three more coronavirus cases, total at 26

Dennis Foley
Apr 3, 2020 @ 7:10pm
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — Guadalupe County said Friday there are now 26 cases of coronavirus in the county, 20 active and six recovered.

All three patients are at home and have been self-quarantined since being tested.  They did not have any exposure to public places.

The cases are located in the following parts of the county:

  • Cibolo – 7 cases
  • Unincorporated areas – 6 cases
  • New Braunfels – 4 cases
  • Seguin – 4 cases
  • Schertz – 3 cases
  • Selma – 1 case

Guadalupe County issues stay at home order

TAGS
Cibolo Coronavirus Guadalupe County New Braunfels Schertz Seguin Selma
