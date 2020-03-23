Guadalupe County confirms second coronavirus case; warns of possible exposure at H-E-B
Photo: KTSA/Don Morgan
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — Guadalupe County announced Sunday it has two confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus and is warning people about possible exposure to the virus at an H-E-B.
In a statement from Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher, this second patient is currently experiencing mild symptoms and is isolating at home. It is not currently known how the patient may have contracted the virus.
The judge said it is possible people who visited the H-E-B Plus at the corner of Interstate 35 and FM 3009 last Monday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. may have been exposed to the virus.
“The risk of contracting the virus from these exposures is low, and isolation is not required for anyone that does not have symptoms,” the statement included. “If you believe you have been exposed, monitor yourself closely for symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, and shortness of breath for 14 days after the exposure.”
Guadalupe County officials — like many others across the region and country — ask they you take precautions like washing your hands and not touching your face to avoid spreading COVID-19.