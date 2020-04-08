Guadalupe County coronavirus case count now at 45; Cibolo has 18 reported cases
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — Guadalupe County reported six new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the total to 45.
The county said there have been nine recoveries and 36 active cases with one hospitalized outside the county.
Two of the new cases reported Tuesday live in the same household.
The location of the cases:
- 18 in Cibolo
- 7 in New Braunfels (Guadalupe County portion)
- 6 in Seguin
- 6 in unincorporated areas of the county
- 5 in Schertz
- 1 in Selma
- 1 pending location confirmation