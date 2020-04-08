      Weather Alert

Guadalupe County coronavirus case count now at 45; Cibolo has 18 reported cases

Dennis Foley
Apr 7, 2020 @ 8:11pm

CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — Guadalupe County reported six new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the total to 45.

The county said there have been nine recoveries and 36 active cases with one hospitalized outside the county.

Two of the new cases reported Tuesday live in the same household.

The location of the cases:

  • 18 in Cibolo
  • 7 in New Braunfels (Guadalupe County portion)
  • 6 in Seguin
  • 6 in unincorporated areas of the county
  • 5 in Schertz
  • 1 in Selma
  • 1 pending location confirmation
TAGS
Cibolo Coronavirus Guadalupe County New Braunfels Schertz Seguin Selma
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming