      Weather Alert

Guadalupe County Deputy fired, charged with having sex with jail inmate

Don Morgan
Sep 29, 2020 @ 7:07am
Photo: Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Guadalupe County detention officer is out of a job and has been arrested for having sex with an inmate.

Ashley Morales has been charged with violating the civil rights of a person in custody and improper sexual activity in custody or under supervision.

A couple of weeks ago the Sheriff’s Office found out Morales, who had been working at the jail since June, was engaging in sexual activity with a male inmate.

The Texas Rangers joined the Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

Morales was arrested, fired from her job and brought to the Guadalupe County Jail Monday afternoon.

TAGS
Ashley Morales deputy arrested Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Traffic
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming