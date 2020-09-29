Guadalupe County Deputy fired, charged with having sex with jail inmate
Photo: Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Guadalupe County detention officer is out of a job and has been arrested for having sex with an inmate.
Ashley Morales has been charged with violating the civil rights of a person in custody and improper sexual activity in custody or under supervision.
A couple of weeks ago the Sheriff’s Office found out Morales, who had been working at the jail since June, was engaging in sexual activity with a male inmate.
The Texas Rangers joined the Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.
Morales was arrested, fired from her job and brought to the Guadalupe County Jail Monday afternoon.