KTSA KTSA Logo

Guadalupe County Deputy resigns following DWI arrest

By Don Morgan
March 31, 2023 4:43AM CDT
Share
Guadalupe County Deputy resigns following DWI arrest
Photo: Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — He was arrested for driving while drunk and trying to evade arrest and now a former Guadalupe County Deputy is out of a job.

Caleb Rabel was arrested last Saturday and was booked at the Bexar County Jail.

He was released on bonds the next day.

He also reported his arrest to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Sunday and resigned from his position Monday.

An arraignment hearing for the DWI charge against Rabel is set for May 1. Before that, a pre-trial hearing for the evading arrest charge is set for April 16.

Rabel had been with the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office for 4 years.

More about:
Caleb Rabel
Guadalupe Countu Sheriff's Office
Guadalupe County Deputy arrested

Popular Posts

1

Suspect shot and killed by US Marshals in downtown San Antonio
2

Medical examiner identifies family of 3 killed in San Antonio murder suicide
3

Man shot and killed by US Marshals in San Antonio identified by Bexar County Medical Examiner
4

Four people in custody following fatal shooting on San Antonio's Northwest side
5

National Weather Service: Isolated Strong to Severe Storms Possible Thursday Night into Friday