Guadalupe County Deputy resigns following DWI arrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — He was arrested for driving while drunk and trying to evade arrest and now a former Guadalupe County Deputy is out of a job.

Caleb Rabel was arrested last Saturday and was booked at the Bexar County Jail.

He was released on bonds the next day.

He also reported his arrest to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Sunday and resigned from his position Monday.

An arraignment hearing for the DWI charge against Rabel is set for May 1. Before that, a pre-trial hearing for the evading arrest charge is set for April 16.

Rabel had been with the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office for 4 years.