Guadalupe County issues stay at home order
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — Guadalupe County issued a stay at home order for its residents effective 11:59 p.m. Friday.
The order by County Judge Kyle Kutscher orders everyone who lives in Guadalupe County to stay at their place of residence and can only leave for essential activities.
Essential activities include: tasks essential to their health and safety of their family or household members; obtain necessary services or supplies like food and consumer products necessary to maintain the operation of their home or the operation of their work from home; outdoor activity like walking and hiking while maintaining social distancing; doing work for an essential business; to care for a family member or pet in another household; or to exchange children between parents or guardians pursuant to a child custody order.
All non-essential businesses in the county are ordered to cease operations, though they may continue to operate if they can be done from home. It explicitly states the order overrides any homeowners association restrictions that would prevent that.
Additionally, any public or private gathering — regardless the size of the gathering — outside of a residence is not allowed.
The order remains in effect through April 30th, though it could be extended to a later date.
