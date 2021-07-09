Guadalupe County court judge arrested in San Marcos

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Guadalupe County court judge was arrested in San Marcos yesterday on charges of child injury and endangerment.
Guadalupe County Court-at-Law Judge William “Bill” G. Squires is currently in the Hays County Jail on criminal negligent injury to a child and child endangerment. No bond has been set.
Details of the arrest are unknown at this time.
Squires was elected in 2018 and recently announced his bid for reelection.
Criminal negligent injury to a child is a state jail felony punishable by up to 2 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000. Criminal negligent child abandonment and endangerment is a state jail felony punishable by up to 2 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.