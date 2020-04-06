Guadalupe County reports 11 more coronavirus cases; total up to 39
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — Guadalupe County reported 11 new coronavirus cases Monday, bringing its total cases to 39.
The county said of the 39 total cases, there are six recoveries and 33 active patients. One of those patients has been hospitalized.
The largest collection of cases are in Cibolo, which as 13 confirmed cases — one-third of the county’s total.
The remaining cases are in Seguin (6), unincorporated parts of the county (6), still pending location confirmation (5), New Braunfels (4), Schertz (3), and Selma (1).
The county said as more testing becomes available, it expects to see an increase in positive test results.