Guadalupe County reports 50th coronavirus case
Coronavirus. Photo: CDC
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — Guadalupe County announced Monday an additional COVID-19 coronavirus case, bringing its total to 50.
Currently, there are 27 recoveries and 23 active cases — two of which are hospitalized outside Guadalupe County.
The county said this latest patient has been self-quarantined since being tested.
CASES BY LOCATION:
- 18 cases in Cibolo
- 8 cases in unincorporated parts of the county
- 7 in Schertz
- 7 in New Braunfels (Guadalupe County side only)
- 6 in Seguin
- 1 in Selma
- 1 location pending confirmation