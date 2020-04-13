      Weather Alert

Guadalupe County reports 50th coronavirus case

Dennis Foley
Apr 13, 2020 @ 5:45pm
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — Guadalupe County announced Monday an additional COVID-19 coronavirus case, bringing its total to 50.

Currently, there are 27 recoveries and 23 active cases — two of which are hospitalized outside Guadalupe County.

The county said this latest patient has been self-quarantined since being tested.

CASES BY LOCATION:

  • 18 cases in Cibolo
  • 8 cases in unincorporated parts of the county
  • 7 in Schertz
  • 7 in New Braunfels (Guadalupe County side only)
  • 6 in Seguin
  • 1 in Selma
  • 1 location pending confirmation
