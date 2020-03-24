      Weather Alert

Guest shot at Stone Oak area hotel

Elizabeth Ruiz
Mar 24, 2020 @ 10:39am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A man has been shot at a hotel in the Stone Oak area, and police say his wife is “a person of interest.”

Police say she called officers around 8:30 this morning to say her husband had been  shot. When officers arrived at La Quinta Inn on Loop 1604 near Highway 281, they found him with “multiple gunshot wounds,” said officer Alisia Pruneda. She told KTSA news the shooting occurred in a second floor room where the couple had been staying.

He was rushed to a hospital and his wife was taken to police headquarters for questioning.

Developing story….

 

