Gun battle starts in San Antonio bar parking lot, extends onto Broadway, killing 1 and wounding 1

Dennis Foley
Jul 5, 2021 @ 3:11pm

BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — A gunfight ensued in a northern San Antonio bar parking lot early Sunday morning leaving one dead and another critically wounded.

San Antonio police say the shooting happened in the parking lot of Vibrations on Broadway just after 4 a.m. Sunday.

Witnesses told police a while vehicle pulled into the parking lot and targeted the victims’ vehicle that had been parked there.  The people in the suspect car started shooting into the parked vehicle.

An gun battle continued in the parking lot, onto Broadway, and across the street.

One person — a 26-year-old black man — across the street from the bar died from being shot.  A second person — another 26-year-old black man — had been dropped off at SAMMC with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police do not have a description of the shooters, but multiple guns were recovered at the scene.

