Gun buyback event planned for San Antonio in November

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio City Councilman is organizing a gun buyback program later this fall.

Councilman John Courage, who represents the city’s North Side, tells KSAT-12 the “voluntary weapons exchange” will be held November 19.

Those wishing to exchange their weapons will get H-E-B gift cards worth between $50 and $300, depending on the type of firearm and its condition.

The gift cards were purchased with finds from his district budget and through donations.

Courage says people can bring up to 20 unloaded weapons to the Alamodome parking lot, no questions asked.

The guns will be collected by San Antonio Police Officers. The guns will be destroyed after it’s determined if they had been reported stolen or used in a crime.