Gun found, additional charges against suspects in murder of pregnant woman, boyfriend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New charges are being filed against two suspects accused in the execution-style shooting death of a pregnant woman and her boyfriend in late December.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus and Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales held a joint press conference on Friday. This follows the discovery of what might be key evidence in the case.

“The gun believed to be the murder weapon had been recently recovered from the suspects’ home,” said Chief McManus.

Christopher Preciado, 19, has been charged with capital murder, but now he is also charged with abuse of a corpse and altering, destroying or concealing evidence. His father, Ramon Preciado, 53, had already been charged with abuse of a corpse, but he is now also charged with altering, destroying or concealing evidence.

Attorney General Gonzales confirmed that the death penalty is a possibility for Christopher, although it is too early to make that call.

“Let’s let SAPD do their job, and then we’ll need some time to review the facts and make those charging decisions,” said Gonzales. “Once the case is indicted, then we’ll go to the next step.”

Savanah Soto, 18, and Matthew Guerr0, 22, were both found dead in a car parked outside a Northwest Side apartment complex. Investigators say each victim had been shot in the head. Soto had been due to have labor induced on the Saturday before Christmas, but she never showed up for that medical appointment.

A CLEAR Alert had been issued to locate Soto before she and her boyfriend were found dead days later.

Chief McManus confirmed at the press conference that Soto and Guerro were involved in the sale of narcotics. Information from one of the victim’s cell phone led police to the suspect’s home.

This is a developing story, and KTSA News will give more details when possible.