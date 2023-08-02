Gunfight in a parking lot, one person hit, critical

An early morning gunfight took place in a parking lot between a customer of a taco truck and a suspected armed robber.

The victim was one of two people there to buy breakfast was hit in the 6:30 a.m. melee.

It took place at the Tacos De Mama food truck parked off Blanco Road near Dresden Drive, a major interchange point for VIA bus lines.

San Antonio Police say two people were waiting on the taco truck to open when armed suspects drove up and demanded their wallets.

The victims complied, but that’s when one of the suspects opened fire hitting one of the victims in the stomach.

The injured victim pulled out his gun and opened fire on the suspect.

Police don’t know if either suspect was hit or if the taco truck business was the intended target of the crime.

The victim in his late 50s is reportedly in critical condition at a hospital.

SAPD is continuing with their investigation.