Gunfire during fight leaves one hurt on South Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are looking for the person who fired a gun at two men fighting in a convenience store parking lot early Sunday morning.

Investigators say the two men were scuffling in the parking lot of a QuikTrip on SW Military Drive when someone shot into the crowd that formed after the fight got started.

Officers found one of the men with a gunshot wound to the leg around 3 a.m. and he was later taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police think the suspected shooter left the scene in a black sedan.