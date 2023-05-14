KTSA KTSA Logo

Gunfire during fight leaves one hurt on South Side

By Christian Blood
May 14, 2023 3:16PM CDT
Share
Gunfire during fight leaves one hurt on South Side
Blue light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are looking for the person who fired a gun at two men fighting in a convenience store parking lot early Sunday morning.

Investigators say the two men were scuffling in the parking lot of a QuikTrip on SW Military Drive when someone shot into the crowd that formed after the fight got started.

Officers found one of the men with a gunshot wound to the leg around 3 a.m. and he was later taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police think the suspected shooter left the scene in a black sedan.

More about:
QuikTrip

Popular Posts

1

Ernie Zuniga, longtime San Antonio morning news anchor, announces departure from FOX 29
2

Teenager found dead at bottom of cliff on Northeast Side
3

National Weather Service calling for thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, evening
4

Bexar County deputies seize $15K in cash, drugs on search warrant
5

Severe thunderstorms possible Thursday afternoon, evening and possibly Friday