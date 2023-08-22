Update: Gunfire on a school bus, elementary student detained

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Seguin Police Department is investigating after a gun went off on a school bus on Tuesday morning.

Investigators say the gun was taken on the bus by a student, and it fired just as the bus was arriving at Jefferson Elementary School.

The gun fired into the back of a seat near the front of the bus.

Thanks to a steel sheet in the seat, the bullet was kept from exiting the seat.

Two children sitting in that seat escaped injury.

Police say the bus driver took the gun away from the child immediately after it went off.

Seguin ISD reports the student did not threaten anyone with the gun.

The gun is described as a .25 caliber semi automatic firearm.

In all, 37 students from Jefferson and Koennecke Elementary Schools, as well as one student from Ball Elementary School, were on the bus when the weapon discharged.

The parents of all students are being contacted to inform them of the incident and to reassure them their children are safe.

Seguin ISD is also providing counselors should students need someone to talk to.

The child with the gun was ultimately removed from the campus.

During a press conference held early Tuesday afternoon, Seguin Police Department officials said a family member of the child could likely be charged in the matter since they did not safely keep the gun out of the child’s hands.

“Possessing and discharging a firearm on school property violates state and federal law, as well as our Student Code of Conduct,” Segiun ISD Communications Chief Sean Hoffman said. “Student and staff safety remains our top priority in Seguin ISD. Students should report any unsafe activity to a teacher, bus driver or school administrator.”

There are no reports of injuries.