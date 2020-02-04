      Weather Alert

Gunman robs Northeast San Antonio Whataburger

Elizabeth Ruiz
Feb 4, 2020 @ 12:24pm
Robbery at Whataburger on Nacogdoches Road at O'Connor Road, Feb. 4, 2020/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Police are looking for a gunman who robbed a Whataburger in the Northeast Side. The man was wearing a hoodie and a mask when he walked into the restaurant on Nacogdoches Road at O’Connor Road just before 8 this morning and demanded money.

Janice Beal, whose niece works at that Whataburger. was shocked when she heard the news.

“It’s horrible, and in broad daylight,” she said.

Police first thought there were two men involved, but officers at the scene told KTSA News they now believe the gunman acted alone.  The search continues for the suspect who got away with an undisclosed amount of money.  He’s described by police as a tall, Black male about 6’3 or 6’4.

The restaurant was closed for about two hours after the robbery.

