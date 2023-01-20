KTSA KTSA Logo

Gunman shot, killed by police after opening fire inside Indiana Walmart

By CBS News
January 20, 2023 12:01AM CST
Share

 

At least one person was wounded when a male suspect opened fire in a Walmart in Evansville, Indiana, Thursday night, authorities said. The suspect was shot and killed by police.

The incident was reported a little after 10 p.m. local time.

“Active shooter inside Walmart West,” Evansville police tweeted, advising the public to “avoid the area.’

At least one victim was hospitalized, Evansville police Sgt. Anne Gray told reporters in a briefing late Thursday night. Their condition was unknown.

“At this time we don’t know how many other people he shot at, as far as any other people inside the store,” Gray said. “We’re still trying to gather that information.”

Gray told reporters in a briefing late Thursday night that the suspect was killed after exchanging gunfire with police.

“There was multiple times that he was actually shooting at officers before they actually were able to shoot him,” Gray said.

Gray could not confirm if suspect was an employee of the store. His name and age were not immediately released.

On Nov. 23, a manager at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia, opened fire inside the store, killing six people before turning the gun on himself.

More about:
Active Shooter
Indiana
Walmart

Popular Posts

1

Two people shot and killed in west Bexar County now identified
2

Three family members, including child, killed in crash on San Antonio's Northeast side
3

SAPD: Woman arrested, accused of murder after driving car into crowd
4

Woman killed after her Mustang hit by SUV on north side
5

San Antonio police release name of suspect shot by two officers