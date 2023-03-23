Guns and Hoses charity basketball game coming to Cibolo

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Forget March Madness and the coming NBA Playoffs.

The real battle for hard-court supremacy is happening on Friday, March 31 in Cibolo.

The Cibolo Police and Fire Department, along with the Schertz Police and Fire Department, invite the public to a Guns and Hoses Battle of 3009 Charity Basketball Game.

Doors open at 6 pm and tipoff is at 6:30 pm at Byron P. Steele High School located at 1300 FM 1103.

The event benefits the Cibolo Senior Program’s Food Pantry and the Randolph Area Christian Assistance Program in Schertz.

Cibolo fans are encouraged to wear silver and black and Schertz fans are encouraged to wear blue and gold, their respective school colors.

The event is open to the public and admission is at least one canned good item per person. The first twenty attendees at the event will receive a V.I.P. package from Santikos Entertainment.

Along with a few surprises, attendees will enjoy special appearances by McGruff the Crime Dog, Eddie Eagle the Gun Safety Mascot, the Steele Knight, and the Clemens

Buffalo, among others.

The first responders will be playing for bragging rights during this 3009-rivalry competition, and thanks to Santikos Entertainment, the winning team will also take

home movie tickets to enjoy.

The real winner, no matter the score, will be the Cibolo Senior Program’s Food Pantry and the Randolph Area Christian Assistance Program, and those they serve in our communities.

Get more details on the event by clicking here.