Gunshot victims show up at San Antonio hospital, refuse to cooperate with investigating officers

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two women showed up at a Northeast side emergency room with gunshot wounds Monday morning but they’re not offering much help for the officers trying to track down whoever shot them.
Police were called to Northeast Baptist on Village Drive just before 2 A.M.
The injured women showed up in a car with several bullet holes. They had been shot at a different location and drove themselves to the hospital
Police arrived and started asking questions but the women are reportedly not talking about who shot them and why.
They’re both recovering from non-life threatening wound.
Police will continue investigating the shooting.