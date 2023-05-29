KTSA KTSA Logo

Gunslingers fall to 5-1, remain on top of NAL standings

By Christian Blood
May 28, 2023 9:51PM CDT
San Antonio Gunslingers

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Gunslingers are now 5-1 after suffering their first loss of the season at Freeman Coliseum on Sunday.

In the franchise’s annual Military Appreciation game, quarterback Arvell Nelson fired 3 touchdown passes, but also tossed as many interceptions as San Antonio gave up the most points it has allowed this season in a 70-43 loss to the Jacksonville Sharks.

The defeat was sweet revenge for a Jacksonville team that remained perfect on the road, despite only moving up a game over .500 on the season. The Sharks were beaten by the Gunslingers in their second game of the season by a score of 63-62.

San Antonio will remain at home next week while playing host to the Orlando Predators on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

